US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avista were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 913.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 22.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

