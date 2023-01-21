US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 115,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.24 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

