US Bancorp DE Grows Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

