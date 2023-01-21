US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avantor were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.02 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

