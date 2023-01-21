US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

