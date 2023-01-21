US Bancorp DE Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LECO opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $159.79. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

