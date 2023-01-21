US Bancorp DE Has $675,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 673.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 92,506 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 212,168 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 575.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 121,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,836 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of HR stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

