US Bancorp DE Has $678,000 Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

