US Bancorp DE Has $692,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

