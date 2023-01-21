US Bancorp DE Has $696,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

