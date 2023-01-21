US Bancorp DE Has $722,000 Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

