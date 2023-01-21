US Bancorp DE Has $730,000 Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 127.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

