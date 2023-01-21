US Bancorp DE Has $738,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

