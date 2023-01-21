US Bancorp DE Has $743,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

