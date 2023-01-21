US Bancorp DE Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 1,009,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 265,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 220,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.