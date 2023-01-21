US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $74.71 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.