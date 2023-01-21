US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

BioNTech Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.56 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.