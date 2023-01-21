US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

