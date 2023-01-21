US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,325,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

KFY opened at $53.74 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

