US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 309,845 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PubMatic Trading Up 2.3 %

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,910.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,557 shares of company stock worth $2,264,825 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.