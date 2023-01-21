US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.27.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,031 shares of company stock worth $750,200. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

