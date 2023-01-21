US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,947 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,864 shares in the company, valued at $762,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,893 shares of company stock worth $1,387,561. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.