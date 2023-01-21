US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,137 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.28.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

