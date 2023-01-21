US Bancorp DE Purchases 370 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.