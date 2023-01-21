US Bancorp DE Purchases 401 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

