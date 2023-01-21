US Bancorp DE Purchases 418 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elastic were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $77.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

