US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.