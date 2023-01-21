US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $62,590,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 48.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

