US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 21,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

STAG stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $43.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

