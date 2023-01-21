US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NI opened at $27.21 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

