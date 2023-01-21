US Bancorp DE Sells 13,973 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.