US Bancorp DE Sells 149,889 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,889 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,319,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

