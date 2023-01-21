US Bancorp DE Sells 29,338 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,338 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

SLV opened at $22.02 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

