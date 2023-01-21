US Bancorp DE Sells 541 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. CWM LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

