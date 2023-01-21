US Bancorp DE Sells 675 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $69.92 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

