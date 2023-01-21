US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $71.03 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

