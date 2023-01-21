US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. William Blair cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of DCT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

