US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

