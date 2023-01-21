US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

