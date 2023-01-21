Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,226 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $107,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

