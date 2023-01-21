Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 10,168 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.46. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.06 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

