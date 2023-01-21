Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 10,168 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.46. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.