Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 334 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $253.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

