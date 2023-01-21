Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $154.40 and a twelve month high of $286.63.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

