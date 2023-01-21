Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,512 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of DNA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 189,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $548,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,578,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,376,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 189,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $548,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,578,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,376,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,881,873 shares of company stock worth $16,833,295. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

