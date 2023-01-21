Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $5,698,023. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

