Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 3,513 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

