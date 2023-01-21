Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Insider Activity

Paramount Group Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 307.65 and a beta of 1.15. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

