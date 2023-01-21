Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VTEX were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $813.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.74. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

