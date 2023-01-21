Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

INN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $832.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

