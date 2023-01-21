Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE opened at $35.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

